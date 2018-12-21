Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Dec. 21, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Young mother, toddler killed in Taylor house fire; 4-year-old hospitalized

A 23-year-old mother and her 2-year-old son are dead after a fire Thursday night at their home on Jackson Street in Taylor.

Special prosecutor to offer update on Michigan State University investigation

Special Independent Prosecutor Bill Forsyth will be holding a roundtable question and answer session Friday with members of the press regarding the investigation into Michigan State University.

Michigan Legislature OKs $1.3 billion budget bill

Michigan's Legislature has approved a $1.3 billion budget plan that would spend more on roads, environmental cleanup and mental health counselors in schools.

Ford recalls more than 410,000 pickup trucks due to possible fire risk

Ford is recalling more than 410,000 F-Series pickup trucks with engine block heaters in the U.S. because they can catch fire.

Metro Detroit weather: Here's what to expect Friday, into the weekend

A scattered rain or snow shower is possible this afternoon, but they will be very light and this, combined with temperatures holding steady in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) means that there will be no wintry mess to worry about on the roads.

