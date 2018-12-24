Local 4 News at Noon -- Dec. 24, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Last minute shoppers in Michigan

Many residents have chosen, or have been forced, to use the last possible day to do finish their holiday shopping.

Apollo 8 holiday message

50 years ago, Bill Anders, Jim Lovell and Frank Borman became the first humans to leave Earth and travel to another body, arriving at the moon on Christmas Eve.

Fears for more tsunamis after hundreds killed in Indonesia

More deadly tsunamis could strike the Indonesian coastline in the coming days, authorities warn, as the volcano which triggered the weekend's devastating wave continues to erupt.

London airport reopens after drone sightings stop

Police are investigating a damaged drone found near the London-Gatwick airport that had flight delays and closures affecting 100,000 travelers.

What's your family's unique holiday tradition?

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Expect to see some festive flakes flying Christmas Eve

Mother nature will provide a problem-free Christmas Eve, with partly cloudy skies, and evening temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s.

