Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Dec. 26, 2018

'We're still alive,' couple loses everything in Sterling Heights apartment fire Christmas morning

Several Sterling Heights families were displaced after their apartment building caught on fire on Christmas morning.

Search for survivors continues as Indonesia tsunami death toll tops 430

The desperate search continues Wednesday for survivors of a tsunami which struck parts of western Indonesia, as the country marks the 14-year anniversary of its 2004 Sumatra tragedy -- one of the most devastating ever recorded.

Michigan State Police respond to possible double shooting in Inkster Christmas night

Michigan State Police are investigating a possible double shooting in Inkster that happened Christmas night.

The final days of Felipe Alonzo-Gomez, the 8-year-old migrant who died in US custody

An 8-year-old migrant's last days were a blur of border patrol stations and hospital visits in a location about 2,000 miles from his family's home in Guatemala.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Calm Wednesday, warmer weather on the horizon

Mother nature will provide a problem-free Christmas Eve, with partly cloudy skies, and evening temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s.

