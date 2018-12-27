Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Dec. 27, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).
Driver rescued after crashing car into Lake St. Clair in Grosse Pointe Shores
The car went into the water just after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Lake Shore Road and Lochmoor Boulevard. An officer from the Grosse Pointe Shores Police Department was able to rescue the man from the water.
Police: Father takes 4-month-old Detroit child from mother at gunpoint
Police said a 4-month-old baby girl was forcibly taken from her mother by the child's father at 2 p.m. Monday.
No signs of a deal to end partial government shutdown
Talks to reopen parts of the government appeared at a standstill Wednesday night, with negotiators making little progress and President Donald Trump vowing to do "whatever it takes" to get new funds for a border wall.
Former deputy commissioner files lawsuit against city of Warren, police commissioner
Matthew Nichols filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Warren and its police commissioner, William Dwyer, alleging claims of Fifth Amendment and 14th Amendment violations.
Metro Detroit Weather: Get ready for rain, temperature roller coaster
Our Thursday is off to a dry start. We may eventually see a few breaks of sun this morning, but those breaks (if they even materialize) will fill in by afternoon.
