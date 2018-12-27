Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Dec. 27, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​

Driver rescued after crashing car into Lake St. Clair in Grosse Pointe Shores

The car went into the water just after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Lake Shore Road and Lochmoor Boulevard. An officer from the Grosse Pointe Shores Police Department was able to rescue the man from the water.

Police: Father takes 4-month-old Detroit child from mother at gunpoint

Police said a 4-month-old baby girl was forcibly taken from her mother by the child's father at 2 p.m. Monday.

No signs of a deal to end partial government shutdown

Talks to reopen parts of the government appeared at a standstill Wednesday night, with negotiators making little progress and President Donald Trump vowing to do "whatever it takes" to get new funds for a border wall.

Former deputy commissioner files lawsuit against city of Warren, police commissioner

Matthew Nichols filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Warren and its police commissioner, William Dwyer, alleging claims of Fifth Amendment and 14th Amendment violations.

Metro Detroit Weather: Get ready for rain, temperature roller coaster

Our Thursday is off to a dry start. We may eventually see a few breaks of sun this morning, but those breaks (if they even materialize) will fill in by afternoon.

