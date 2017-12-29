Local 4 News at Noon -- Dec. 29, 2017

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Investigators believe Bronx fire that killed 12 was caused by child playing with stove

New York City's mayor said investigators believe the Bronx fire that killed 12 people was caused by a child playing with a stove.

2 people found dead at Detroit Public Lighting Authority building

Two people have been found dead inside a Detroit Public Lighting Authority station on the city's east side.

Man killed, dog also shot inside home on Detroit's east side

A 52-year-old man was found shot to death Thursday inside his home on Detroit's east side.

Man wanted in connection with 8 Michigan armed robberies

Police now believe one man could be responsible for one attempted robbery and eight armed robberies that occurred in Michigan between Dec. 8 and Dec. 24.

Driver in fatal wrong-way I-275 crash had no alcohol in system, state police say

Blood results have revealed there was no alcohol in the system of a man involved in the fatal wrong-way crash on I-275 in Canton Township, Michigan State Police said. He was tested after an open container of alcohol was found in the vehicle after the crash.

Detroit man accused of breaking into Warren home to steal Christmas gifts

A Detroit man has been arrested and charged after breaking into a Warren home to steal Christmas gifts last week, officials announced Thursday.

Health department confirms 2nd hepatitis A case in Monroe Tim Hortons worker

The Monroe County Health Department has confirmed a second case of hepatitis A in a food worker.

