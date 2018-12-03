Local 4 News at Noon -- Dec. 3, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Metro Detroit weather: Wintry mix to start Monday

There's a little rain and snow mixing around Metro Detroit this morning with light rain showers changing to light snow showers this morning.

Child killed when football team's bus crashes in Arkansas

A bus crash early Monday killed one child and injured 40 other people, most of them children, on Interstate 30 west of Benton, Arkansas State Police said.

15 Mile Road reopens near Harper Avenue in Clinton Township after sinkhole appears

A sinkhole forced police to close 15 Mile Road near Harper Avenue Monday morning in Clinton Township.

Dow soars 300 points on US-China trade ceasefire

The ceasefire between the United States and China has set off a huge celebration on Wall Street.

France considers 'all options' to quell violent protests

The French government is considering "all options" to control protests against rising fuel prices that have turned violent in Paris over the last three weeks, a spokesman said Sunday.

