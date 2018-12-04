Local 4 News at Noon -- Dec. 4, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Flint mayor says more than 18,000 tainted pipes have been replaced ahead of schedule

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver held a news conference Tuesday to provide an update to her FAST Start initiative and water service line replacement effort.

Former Pres. George H.W. Bush lies in state at US Capitol

The nation’s capital embraced George H.W. Bush in death with solemn ceremony and high tributes to his service and decency, as the remains of the 41st president took their place in the Capitol rotunda for three days of mourning and praise by the political elite and everyday citizens alike.

Metro Detroit weather: Cold start Tuesday, won't get much warmer

We are stuck in a cold pool of air, but we’re not alone. Most of the country is in the midst of a cool stretch and for Metro Detroit, we start Tuesday with temps in the low to mid 20s and lighter winds.

Michael Flynn court filing likely to reveal new details in Russia probe

Special counsel Robert Mueller is set to reveal the extent of Michael Flynn's cooperation and insights into the dealings of Russians with the Trump campaign and administration.

5.1 million pounds of beef added to recall due to salmonella; sold at Kroger, other stores

JBS Tolleson, Inc. is recalling more than 5.1 million pounds of raw beef products that may be tainted with salmonella, the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Tuesday.

