Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Dec. 6, 2018

Marijuana in Michigan: You can legally grow it and use it, but you can't buy it

Dec. 6, 2018 is the first day marijuana can legally be used -- recreationally -- in Michigan since voters approved the proposal in the November midterm election.

Mystery person drops coin worth $1,300 into Metro Detroit Salvation Army kettle

Salvation Army got one step closer to their fundraising goal this week after a mystery person donated a coin worth $1,300 into a Red Kettle at a local Kroger.

Bush family, US say final goodbye to 41st president

George H.W. Bush was celebrated with high praise and loving humor Wednesday as the nation bade farewell to the man who was America’s 41st president and the last to fight for the U.S. in wartime.

Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled

Several lots of infant liquid ibuprofen are being recalled due to the bottles potentially containing higher concentrations of ibuprofen.

Metro Detroit weather: Light snow coming and going Thursday

A cloudy and mild start to your Thursday with temps in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees around Metro Detroit, but wind chills are down in the teens with winds WSW 5-15 mph.

