Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Dec. 7, 2018

2-year-old killed, two firefighters injured in Detroit house fire

A 2-year-old boy was killed and several others were hurt in an overnight fire on Mackay Street on Detroit’s East Side near the border of Hamtramck.

Trump nominates William Barr to be his next attorney general

President Donald Trump has decided to nominate former attorney general William Barr to be the next permanent head of the Justice Department, the President told reporters Friday.

Trump picks Nauert to be UN ambassador

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert is his choice to succeed Nikki Haley as US ambassador to the United Nations.

Historical marker mulled for Detroit's historic Black Bottom neighborhood

History officials are seeking public input on a potential marker for Detroit’s former Black Bottom neighborhood.

Metro Detroit weather: Slick morning commute, cold stretch continues

Snow showers overnight will make your morning drive a little slower and slippery but there’s not much more snow to go.

