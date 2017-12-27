Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- December 27, 2017

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Apartment building catches fire on Glendale Avenue in Detroit

Detroit fire crews were battling a fire that rekindled at an apartment building Wednesday morning on Glendale Avenue near Woodrow Wilson Street on the city's west side.

I-94 road rage shooting: State police seek red pickup truck with Kentucky plates

Police are searching for a red pickup truck with Kentucky license plates believed to be involved in a road rage shooting incident Dec. 20 on I-94 in Harper Woods.

Firefighters brave freezing temps to battle flames at commercial building in Pittsfield Township

Firefighters braved freezing temperatures Wednesday morning battling a fire at a commercial building in Pittsfield Township.

AAA: Michigan average gas price up 8 cents following holiday weekend

The average price of gas in Michigan increased about 8 cents following the holiday weekend, according to a AAA report published Wednesday.

Obama warns of divisive social media use

Former US President Barack Obama has urged people in leadership positions not to use social media in a way that fosters division.

Weather

Local 4Caster Paul Gross has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

