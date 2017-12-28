Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- December 28, 2017

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Water main break floods street with icy waters trapping motorists on Detroit's west side

A water main break on Detroit’s west side flooded streets with icy cold waters Thursday and trapped motorists during their morning commute.

Detroit man accused of breaking into Warren home to steal Christmas gifts

A Detroit man has been arrested and charged after breaking into a Warren home to steal Christmas gifts last week, officials announced Thursday.

Gleaners and Kroger partner to help feed those in need

All day Thursday Gleaners food bank has teamed up with Kroger to help feed those in need with their "From Hearts to Homes" campaign.

Alabama secretary of state says Jones will be certified

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill confirmed Thursday morning that Democrat Doug Jones will be certified the winner of the Alabama special Senate election despite Republican Roy Moore's refusal to concede and request for a new election.

'Gaming Disorder' is a mental health condition, World Health Organization says

Playing video games too much is a mental health disorder, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Weather

Local 4Caster Paul Gross has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

