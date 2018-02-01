Local 4 News at Noon -- Feb. 1, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Woman sexually assaulted and robbed in home on Detroit's west side

Detroit Police are investigating a home invasion and sex assault that happened early Thursday morning on Detroit’s west side.

Meridian Township police apologize to Nassar victim for mishandling sexual abuse report

The Meridian Township Police Department admits it missed an opportunity to pursue charges in 2004 against disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Detroit teen's deadly ATV crash: Ex-Michigan State Trooper will go to trial on murder charges

A former Michigan state trooper charged with murder in the death of a Detroit teen has waived a key hearing, moving his case to trial.

Dearborn police search for hit-and-run driver after toddler struck by SUV

Dearborn police are searching for the driver of an SUV that struck a toddler and left the scene.

Metro Detroit weather: Temps dropping, snow returns this weekend

The warmest part of today will be this morning as cloud cover keeps most of Metro Detroit in the 30s through lunchtime.

