Local 4 News at Noon -- Feb. 13, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

2 kids, mother injured in house fire on Hubbell in Detroit

Two children and their mother were seriously injured in a house fire on Detroit's west side this morning.

Metro Detroit under winter weather advisory: Snow bands and squalls expected

It has turned very cool and windy around Metro Detroit with morning temps in the mid to upper 20s as the winds howl WSW 15-30 mph keeping wind chills in the single digits to low teens to start your Wednesday.

Trump intends to sign border deal to avoid another shutdown

President Donald Trump intends to sign the border security deal to avoid another partial government shutdown, according to two sources who have spoken directly with the President.

FBI releases victim portraits drawn by serial killer

The FBI is hoping portraits of women drawn by the man who says he killed them will help them to identify the victims and notify their families.

Ford issues multiple recalls covering more than 1.4 million vehicles

Ford has issued three recalls covering more than 1.4 million vehicles in North America.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.