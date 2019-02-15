Local 4 News at Noon -- Feb. 15, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Michigan GOP Congressman: Trump 'circumventing constitutional system' with emergency declaration

Michigan U.S. Rep. Justin Amash called President Trump's national emergency declaration "void" in a tweet Friday morning.

Teen charged in deadly stabbing at Fitzgerald High School appears in court

Tanaya Lewis was in court Friday morning for first-degree murder after reportedly stabbing another student.

Man arraigned on charges in deadly Warren hit-and-run of bicyclist

Randy Menendez, 60, of Eastpointe was killed at 6:27 p.m. Feb. 3 while riding his bicycle across Groesbeck Highway just north of 10 Mile Road, police said.

Warren mayor makes appeal for Amazon headquarters in his city

Mayor Jim Fouts took to Facebook to make an appeal to Amazon to now consider Warren to be the home of its "HQ2" headquarters.

Metro Detroit weather: Temps drop today, snow chance this weekend

Expect a blend of clouds and sun as highs settle in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees this afternoon with winds WSW 10-25 mph gusting to 35-40 mph.

