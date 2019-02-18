Local 4 News at Noon -- Feb. 18, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Metro Detroit weather: Snowy conditions Monday morning; more sun later

Roads are snow covered as road crews around Metro Detroit are treating the roads early this morning.

Will the Supreme Court stop Trump's national emergency?

President Donald Trump is well aware that his national emergency declaration will face legal challenges, but he's moving forward anyway.

Trump to address turmoil in Venezuela

President Donald Trump is expected to address the turmoil in Venezuela on Monday.

Aurora victim's wife says he texted 'I love you' after being shot

The day after Valentine's Day, Terra Pinkard received a final text message from the love of her life.

Grand jury formed to hear evidence against R. Kelly

There are new developments in the legal case against notorious R&B singer R. Kelly.

