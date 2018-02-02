Local 4 News at Noon -- Feb. 2, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Father of sexual abuse victims charges Larry Nassar in court during sentencing

The father of three sexual abuse victims charged at Larry Nassar in court Friday during his sentencing in Eaton County.

Funeral service held for fallen Detroit police officer Glenn Doss Jr.

The funeral service for fallen Detroit police officer Glenn Doss Jr. is being held on Friday morning in Detroit.

Washtenaw County school building on lockdown due to bomb threat on bathroom wall

A Washtenaw County school building is on lockdown Friday after officials discovered a bomb threat on a bathroom wall.

Metro Detroit weather: Weekend clipper system could bring up to 5 inches of snow

Bundle up on this Groundhog Day! Wind chills are -5° to -10° as you step out with air temps mostly in the single digits and a cool breeze expected most of the day.

Semi truck hits bridge at NB I-275 near Cherry Hill in Canton Township

A semi truck hit a bridge on northbound I-275 near Cherry Hill in Canton Township on Friday morning.

