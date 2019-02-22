Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Feb. 22, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

GM extends operation at Detroit-Hamtramck plant until at least January 2020

General Motors is extending operation at its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant until at least January 2020.

Man dances during field sobriety test after car crashes into Detroit home

One person was taken into custody after crashing an SUV into a house Friday morning on Detroit's east side this morning.

Livonia mayor says he has Parkinson's disease, won't seek re-election

Livonia Mayor Dennis Wright said Thursday that he won't seek re-election because he wants to focus more on his health.

Weather 'bomb' possible in Michigan this weekend: What to know

The right mix of weather conditions this weekend in Michigan, including in Metro Detroit, will likely satisfy "bomb" criteria.

Texts, rideshares helped police uncover evidence in Smollett case

The sequence of events reads like the plot of a television show: A man stages his own attack and rehearses it beforehand, making sure there's a surveillance camera nearby to record it.

Metro Detroit weather: Plenty of sunshine Friday, but rain and wind this weekend

It’s cool Friday morning with lower 20s and wind chills in the mid to upper teens although the winds have really relaxed and you’ll see plenty of sunshine on your "Finally Friday" with winds ENE to ESE 3-8 mph.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.