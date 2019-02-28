Local 4 News at Noon -- Feb. 28, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Former Macomb County clerk Karen Spranger accused of assault on 78-year-old woman in her care

The woman told police Spranger pushed her to the ground. She also said Spranger has stolen nearly $2,000 from her.

17-year-old killed, 16-year-old injured in Dearborn Heights shooting

A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in Dearborn Heights.

Digital lottery for $10 tickets to Hamilton in Detroit: How to enter

Forty (40) tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each. The digital lottery will open at 11:00 AM ET on Sunday, March 10 for tickets to the Tuesday, March 12 performance.

Metro Detroit weather: Some sun Thursday morning, then clouds increase

Highs will be in the lower 30s as mostly sunny skies turn mostly cloudy and light winds NW to SE 5-10 mph.



