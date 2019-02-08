Local 4 News at Noon -- Feb. 8, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Former Michigan Rep. John Dingell dies at age 92

Dingell spent 59 years representing Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives before retiring in 2015.

Dingell's funeral mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, burial at Arlington National Cemetery

The visitation and funeral for former Rep. John Dingell, who died Thursday at age 92, will be held in Dearborn.

DTE Energy power outages: 14,000 customers without power due to wind

As of 10:30 a.m. on Friday, 14,000 customers remained without power. A DTE spokesperson said they expected outages to climb Friday with the high winds.

Freezing rain spawns icy 'ghost apples' in Michigan

The freezing rain has caused all kinds of trouble this week around Michigan, but here's at least one amazing thing it brought us.

LIVE: Detroit legislators condemn police officer's 'racist action' shown on video, call for removal

Elected officials across Detroit are uniting for a news conference Friday morning to condemn what they are calling the racist actions of Detroit police officer Gary Steele.

Metro Detroit weather: Windy Friday, snow chance this weekend

The weekend starts cool but bright with sub-zero to single digit morning lows Saturday and highs only in the mid 20s.

