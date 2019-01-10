Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 10, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Facing gridlock, GOP senators seek big immigration deal to end shutdown

Staring at a prolonged government shutdown, Republican senators are privately planning to court Democratic senators on an immigration deal.

Michigan teacher arrested for child porn after sting

Phillip Paauwe was charged with possession of child pornography and using a computer to commit a crime after being busted in a sting by Kent County authorities.

Ford is shedding thousands of jobs in Europe

Ford is cutting thousands of jobs, ending production of some models and closing a plant in Europe ahead of a possible alliance with market leader Volkswagen.

Car slams into overturned trailer on I-75 exit to Gratiot Avenue in Detroit

A rollover crash involving a trailer closed down the northbound I-75 exit to Gratiot for two hours Wednesday night.

Wayne County Prosecutor's Office moves to drop 2 criminal cases

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office will move to dismiss cases against Kevin Lackey and Michael Powels.

Metro Detroit weather: Single digit wind chills

Single digit wind chills this morning are keeping the dangerous cold around Metro Detroit to start your Thursday with air temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.