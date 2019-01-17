Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 17, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Michigan State University names new interim president after Engler resigns

Michigan State University named a new interim president Thursday after the former governor who was brought in to help it recover from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal resigned under pressure, amid backlash over his comments about some of the ex-sports doctor’s victims.

Here's how new Detroit Lions OC Darrell Bevell's offense ranked with Seattle

The Lions hired Darrell Bevell on Wednesday to replace Jim Bob Cooter.

2018 was the hottest year ever recorded for the planet's oceans

Last year was the hottest for the planet's oceans since global records began in 1958, according to an international team of scientists who track the data.

Detroit's Lily Tomlin explains why she turned down offer to come out on 1975 Time cover

Tomlin, 79, who currently stars with Jane Fonda in "Grace and Frankie" on Netflix, was living openly at the time with her now-wife, Jane Wagner, and said she wanted to do things on her terms.

The shutdown is coming at the worst time for the economy

None of the 21 government shutdowns since 1976 made a real dent in the economy — purchases were simply delayed until the government re-opened and federal workers regained their lost wages.

Metro Detroit weather: Snow Thursday, bigger snow coming this weekend, next week

Snow is coming our way this afternoon with a coating to maybe an inch for some through the afternoon and early evening.

