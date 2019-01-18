Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 18, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Royal Oak man suspected of killing father after police find body with hands, legs bound

A 31-year-old Royal Oak man suspected of killing his father and leaving him with his hands and legs bound was arrested after "violently" assaulting officers and leading them on a wild chase through several counties, according to authorities.

Polls agree: Americans don't like shutdown, blame Trump

As the partial government shutdown nears the one-month mark, there have been a number of public opinion polls examining how the public feels about the shutdown, which was sparked by a funding standoff over President Donald Trump's proposal for a new wall along the border with Mexico.

2019 Detroit auto show opens to public Saturday: What you need to know

The 2019 Detroit auto show will open to the public on Saturday. Here's what you need to know.

Livonia, Plymouth firefighters extract man trapped between 2 semi truck tires

Two Metro Detroit fire departments helped rescue a man caught between two semi truck tires on Thursday night.

Winter storm hits Metro Detroit this weekend: How much snow to expect

A lot of people are making a big deal about the approaching storm but, truth-be-told, there are a lot of positives to this snow.

