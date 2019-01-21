Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 21, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Metro Detroit Forecast: Dangerous temperatures Monday

A dangerous chill in the air Monday as "feels like" temperatures have dropped below zero in Metro Detroit.

Elderly woman escapes house fire in Roseville

Roseville firefighters battled flames Monday morning at a home at Waldorf and Marquette streets.

Unborn baby dies after Pontiac man assaults girlfriend during argument

A Pontiac woman's unborn child died when her boyfriend stomped on her stomach during an argument early Saturday, authorities said.

Detroit man charged in nonfatal Domino’s Pizza shooting

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Devante Algin Norfleet, 26, of Detroit in connection with a nonfatal shooting that happened Tuesday.

US government shutdown showdown day 31: What's expected now

Thirty-one days into the partial government shutdown, Democrats and Republicans appeared no closer to ending the impasse than when it began, with President Donald Trump lashing out at his opponents after they dismissed a plan he'd billed as a compromise.

