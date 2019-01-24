Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 24, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

More than a foot of snow possible in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning areas including Marquette, Houghton and Ironwood, with four to nine inches of snow expected Thursday and an additional three to five inches possible on Friday.

Former Troy city manager Kischnick sentenced for accepting bribes from contractor

Federal officials said Kischnick, the former Troy city manager, accepted bribes from a contractor. However, what he pleaded to is a drop in the bucket compared to what the U.S. Attorney's Office has on him.

Family reunited with puppy at center of Berkley dog shelter investigation

It has been a week of highs and terrible lows for the Berg family after they adopted a springer spaniel puppy from No Dog Left Behind Rescue in Berkley.

Packard Plant bridge collapses on Detroit's east side; 'It's like losing an old friend'

After standing for more than 100 years the iconic Packard Plant bridge collapsed onto East Grand Boulevard on Detroit's east side.

Metro Detroit weather: Icy start to Thursday; snow chances in near future

We may see some black ice from rain and melt refreezing, so be a little extra careful as you head out with temps in the mid to upper 20s feeling like teens with a bit of a breeze.

