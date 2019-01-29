Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 29, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Metro Detroit could see -40 wind chills on Wednesday

Extremely dangerous wind chills will be present in Metro Detroit on Wednesday and Thursday, as the polar vortex dips into the region yet again.

Roger Stone enters not guilty plea

Roger Stone, a longtime Republican campaign adviser and confidant of President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to seven criminal charges of false statements, witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

5 Houston officers injured in shootout while serving search warrant

Five Houston police officers have been injured in a shooting incident, investigators said.

Man, woman arrested after unpaid cab fare leads to shotgun threat, barricaded standoff in Detroit

A man and a woman were arrested Monday after unpaid cab fare led to a driver being threatened with a shotgun and the pair barricading themselves inside a Detroit home, police said.

2 men wanted for attempted break-in in Van Buren Township, police say

Two men are wanted for trying to break into a building in Van Buren Township, according to police.

