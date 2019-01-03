Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 3, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Report: Russia formally charges Michigan man with espionage

Paul Whelan, of Novi, Mich. has been formally charged with spying by Russian investigative agencies, The Washington Post reports.

General Motors 4thQ report: U.S. crossover sales topped 1 million in 2018

General Motors shared its 4th Quarter U.S. sales report on Thursday, focusing on the growth of retail sales in the quarter and the strength of its pickups, SUVs and crossovers.

Novi man arrested in Russia on accusations of spying was discharged from Marines in 2008

A Novi man accused of being a spy was arrested in Russia. Since then, the U.S. Consulate has had staff in to see Paul Whelan.

Metro Detroit weather: Icy start Thursday, then another warm-up

It's an icy start to your Thursday morning around Metro Detroit, mostly in your neighborhoods and side streets.

