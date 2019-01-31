Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 31, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Dangerous cold continues in Metro Detroit: Wind chills at -30 degrees and below

There are more brutal wind chills to start your Thursday around Metro Detroit with air temperatures alone at -5° to -15°F, and wind chills at -20° to -40°F.

Michigan governor wants thermostats at 65 degrees during cold stretch

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is requesting residents turn down their thermostats to no higher than 65 degrees while the state is gripped by cold weather.

Consumers Energy asks customers to continue reducing gas use through end of Friday

Consumers Energy is asking customers to continue reducing natural gas use through the end of Friday due to an issue with the company's gas distribution network.

How do sub-zero temps affect car engines, batteries?

As we brace for a record-breaking cold front this week, University of Michigan professors are sharing their advice on how to prepare your vehicle for sub-zero temperatures.

Police say hit-and-run driver ran red light, killed 81-year-old man in crash on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are searching for a driver who ran a red light, caused a crash that killed an 81-year-old man and left the scene, according to officials.

