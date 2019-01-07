Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 7, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Man charged in 2016 Kalamazoo shooting rampage pleads guilty to all charges

The man charged with killing six strangers in Kalamazoo, Michigan in 2016 has decided to plead guilty to all charges.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs executive order to protect state workers

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said a recently signed executive order will strengthen non-discrimination policies for state workers.

Weather: Winter weather slated to return later this week

The weather has been a roller coaster, but winter will make its appearance again soon.

No breakthrough to end partial government shutdown

The partial government shutdown headed into its third week over the weekend.

