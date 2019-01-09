Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 9, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Candice S. Miller discusses results of examination of Fraser sinkhole cause

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S. Miller discussed the results of an examination of the cause of the Christmas Eve 2016 sewer collapse and sinkhole along 15 Mile Road in Fraser.'

Metro Detroit weather: Temps fall and wind picks up

As the temperatures fall, the winds are picking up and will stay blustery throughout your Wednesday and Thursday around Metro Detroit.

Driver arrested after 31-year-old man struck by SUV, killed while walking in Chesterfield Township

A driver was arrested Wednesday after striking and killing a pedestrian with his SUV in Chesterfield Township, according to police.

Detroit father pleads guilty to charges in I-94 crash that led to 7-year-old daughter's death

A Detroit man accused of drinking and smoking marijuana the night he put his 7-year-old daughter in a stolen minivan and crashed on the freeway has pleaded guilty to charges in the case, according to officials.

Shutdown could affect January jobs report

Regardless of how well the American economy is doing, the January jobs report might be ugly.

