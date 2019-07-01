Local 4 News at Noon -- July 1, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Parts of Livingston County under boil water advisory

A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect Monday for all Livingston Community Water Authority users within Hamburg Township, Brighton Township and Green Oak Charter Township.

Pontiac man wanted in connection with fatal shooting of 40-year-old resident

Police are searching for a Pontiac man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old resident who was sitting in a car, officials said.

Viral video shows illegal stunt driving on the Lodge Freeway

The video is blowing up on social media. It shows several cars, spinning out of control and doing donuts on the John C. Lodge Freeway in Detroit, while others watched and recorded it.

Report: Iran exceeds uranium caps set by nuclear deal

Iran's stockpiles of enriched low-grade uranium have exceeded the 300-kilogram limit set in a landmark 2015 nuclear deal, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Monday according to the state-run IRNA news outlet.

Metro Detroit weather: Summer heat and storms this week

We are bringing the summer heat and storms this week.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.