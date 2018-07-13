Local 4 News at Noon -- July 13, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the episode above).​

Organizers fight to keep Grand Prix on Belle Isle

Without Belle Isle, the Grand Prix will have to leave Metro Detroit, and that's the last thing organizers want. Nick Monacelli took a look at what needs to be done in order to keep things as they are.

SE Michigan weather: Few morning showers, then humidity increases Friday

A few showers on radar this morning with some of the louder and heavier showers in our North Zone.

Argument leads to 14-year-old boy being shot on Sturtevant Street in Detroit

A 14-year-old boy was shot early Friday morning in the 3000 block of Sturtevant Street on the Detroit's west side.

Woman stabbed in Northville Township; man arrested after hourslong standoff

A woman was stabbed at a home in Northville Township leading to a standoff that lasted several hours Friday morning.

Justice Department reopens investigation into 63-year-old murder of Emmett Till

The investigation of the murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till, barbarous even in an era in which blacks in the South were subjected to untold viciousness, has been reopened based on "new information," according to a US Justice Department report to Congress.

President Trump and British PM May hold joint press conference

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May held a joint press conference as part of Trump's visit to the United Kingdom.

