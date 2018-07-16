Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- July 16, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon.​

Michigan teens charged in deadly I-75 rock throwing case due in court

Kyle Anger, 17; Mark Sekelsky, 16; Mikadyn Payne, 16; Trevor Gray, 15; and Alexander Miller, 15, are all from Clio, Mich. They were arraigned Oct. 24 on charges including second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and six felony counts of malicious destruction of property.

Bill Beekman selected for Michigan State University athletic director position

Michigan State University interim President John Engler has selected Bill Beekman to become the school's new athletic director.

Trump, Putin meet in Helsinki

President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin arrived Monday at Helsinki’s presidential palace for a long-awaited summit.

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is today! The deals start at 3 p.m and last for 36 hours.

Weather

Showers and storms should start firing this afternoon ahead of a cold front moving across the Great Lakes mainly this afternoon and early evening.

