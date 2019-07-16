Local 4 News at Noon -- July 16, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).
Suspect in Detroit serial killer case due in court on sexual assault charges
The man police suspect is connected to the Detroit serial killer case appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary examination.
Toddler missing from Northern Michigan campsite
Gabriella Roselynn Vitale was reported missing around 8:15 a.m. Monday.
Dive teams search for missing kayaker at Lakeville Lake in Addison Township
Dive teams are searching for a missing kayaker at Lakeville Lake in Addison Township.
UAW opens GM, FCA contract talks today
The UAW opened 2019 contract talks for a new national agreement with GM at the Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Metro Detroit weather: Clouds, rain showers today
Clouds and rain showers from former Tropical Storm Barry are moving in today.
