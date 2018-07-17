Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- July 17, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's on Local 4 News at Noon.

Endangered Missing Advisory

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 9-year-old Flint girl last seen at a beach.

Mother, babysitter charged in girl's drowning death

Charges are set to be handed down in connection with the basement drowning.

Gordie Howe International Bridge update

The WDBA earlier this month said the cable-stayed bridge will be the longest in North America, and the heights of the bridge towers will rival the Renaissance Center.

Tasty Tuesday

This week we try Alfoccino Ristorante -- mmmm.

Weather

After yesterday's storms, what's in store?

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.