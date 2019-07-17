Local 4 News at Noon -- July 17, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Highland Park Water Department: 9 homes have high lead levels in water

Testing revealed nine homes in Highland Park have a high level of lead in tap water, the Highland Park Water Department announced in a letter to customers on Wednesday.

Mother's boyfriend in custody after 1-year-old Brighton boy taken to hospital, police say

A 1-year-old Brighton boy is in critical condition after being pushed onto the floor, causing him to strike his head, and shaken by his mother's boyfriend, according to authorities.

Bridge construction to close part of I-94 in Detroit this weekend

A busy part of I-94 in Detroit will be closed this weekend as crews work on setting beams for bridges.

Democratic lawmaker introduces articles of impeachment against Trump

Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas on Tuesday introduced his articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, which will force the House to take up the measure later this week.

Metro Detroit weather: Remnants of Hurricane Barry keep it warm, muggy

Wednesday afternoon will have a mixture of sun and clouds and the weather will become very warm, rainy and humid, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.