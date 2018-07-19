Local 4 News at Noon -- July 19, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the episode above).​

Man killed in fire at the Leland apartments in Downtown Detroit

A 53-year-old man died Thursday morning in a fire at the Leland apartments in Downtown Detroit.

Detroit police arrest murder suspect at home with 6 children inside

The prime suspect in a Detroit homicide case was taken into custody Wednesday at a home on Detroit's west side.

Driver hospitalized after chunk of concrete crashes through windshield on I-696 in Oakland County

A driver was hospitalized Wednesday when a large chunk of concrete fell off a truck and crashed through her windshield on I-696 near Coolidge Highway in Oakland County.

Democratic candidates for Michigan governor debate tonight: 5 things to watch

WDIV-Local 4 and the Michigan Democratic Party will host “Decision 2018: Democratic Gubernatorial Debate” with three Democratic candidates for Michigan Governor at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 19.

Masked man points pistol at 7-Eleven clerk to steal less than $100 in Waterford Township

Police are searching for a man who pointed a gun at a 7-Eleven clerk and stole money from the cash register in Waterford Township, according to authorities.

Investigator: Jack Lessenberry acted inappropriately toward students

An independent investigator said the former head of the journalism department at Wayne State University acted inappropriately toward students, the school said.

