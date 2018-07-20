Local 4 News at Noon -- July 20, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the episode above).​

Man fatally shot at Newman Court Apartments in Pontiac

A 26-year-old man was shot and killed Friday morning at the Newman Court Apartments in Pontiac.

16-year-old in critical condition after drive-by shooting on Yacama Avenue in Detroit

A 16-year-old is in critical condition after being shot early Friday morning in the 20100 block of Yacama Avenue in Detroit.

Metro Detroit weekend road construction notes for July 20-23, 2018

The Michigan Department of Transportation has quite the list of road construction planned for this weekend.

Man wanted for striking 53-year-old in eye outside Downtown Detroit convenience store

Police are searching for a man who attacked a convenience store customer in Downtown Detroit.

Trump wants to invite Putin to Washington this fall

President Donald Trump hopes to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin in Washington this fall, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement Thursday.

SE Michigan weather forecast: Chance for strong to severe storms on Friday

The heat, humidity, and cloud cover will all be heading up on your "Finally" Friday.

