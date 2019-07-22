Local 4 News at Noon -- July 22, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).
Man beaten to death after crash at Livernois, Davison in Detroit
Detroit police are investigating a deadly assault that happened after a crash on the city's west side Monday morning.
DTE Energy provides update as thousands remain without power in Metro Detroit
DTE Energy officials held a news conference Monday as thousands of customers remain without power in Metro Detroit.
Metro Detroit weather: Break from the heat and storms
Temps were in the mid-60s early Monday, and with partly sunny skies, highs should hit the upper 70s with a nice breeze NNW 5-15 mph gusting 15-25 mph at times through the afternoon. It’s a great break from the heat and storms.
NAACP Convention being held in Detroit
The 110th annual NAACP National Convention continued Monday at Cobo Center in Detroit.
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side
One person has been killed and two people were injured in a shooting Monday morning on Detroit’s west side.
