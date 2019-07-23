Local 4 News at Noon -- July 23, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Ex-Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon could go to trial

On Tuesday, former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon could learn if she is going to stand trial.

Thousands of SE Michigan residents without power for days

As of Tuesday morning, 91,000 DTE Energy customers remained without power after storms swept through Southeast Michigan last weekend.

Metro Detroit weather: Shower chances return Tuesday evening

Most of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario will be in the sunshine through the morning and early afternoon, but clouds will be increasing through the late afternoon with a shot at some showers after 4 p.m.

NAACP Convention in Detroit: Here's what's happening today

The 110th annual NAACP National Convention continues today at Cobo Center in Detroit.

Boris Johnson will be UK's new prime minister

Hardline Brexiteer Boris Johnson has won the UK's Conservative Party leadership contest and will take over from outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May when she steps down on Wednesday.

