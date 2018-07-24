Local 4 News at Noon -- July 24, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what was on Local 4 News at Noon.

Apartment building catches fire in Detroit; arson confirmed

Police and fire official are now on the lookout for arson suspects.

Engler to testify at Senate

John Engler will testify Tuesday before a U.S. Senate panel as the investigation into former Michigan State University physician Larry Nassar's sex abuse scandal continues.

Hearing for Detroit woman charged in deaths of 2 women during car crash

Taneka M. Blanding was last in court on June 20. She was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, operating while under the influence causing death, reckless driving resulting in death, operating while under the influence of intoxicants, operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol level and open intoxicant in a motor vehicle.

Eastern Market spitter arraigned

Robert Stanzler, 50, of Ferndale, is being arraigned at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in 36th District Court.

Tasty Tuesday

This week's "Le Crepe" is featured.

Weather

Brandon Roux is tracking more rain chances.

