Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- July 25 2018

Former Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne dies at age 66

Sergio Marchionne will long be remembered after his death on Wednesday.

Larry Nassar files appeal to have Ingham County case retried; claims he was attacked in prison

Imprisoned former sports physician Larry Nassar has filed an appeal to retry his Ingham County sexual abuse case, which landed him a 40 to 175-year sentence.

Chemical Bank to build new 20-story HQ in Downtown Detroit

Chemical Bank announced plans Wednesday to move its headquarters to Detroit, bringing 500 jobs to the city.

