Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- July 26, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Off-duty Detroit police officer, woman killed in crash on Woodward near State Fair

An off-duty Detroit police officer and a woman were killed in a crash Thursday morning on Woodward Avenue at the State Fair intersection.

Metro Detroit weather: Marginal risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon

It’s warm and still a bit muggy but dry to start your day around Metro Detroit with some rain and thunder across Central Michigan for anyone driving north this morning.

MSP: Crash that hurt construction workers on I-75 caused by driver following too closely

Two construction workers were rushed to the hospital Wednesday after being hit in a three-car crash on I-75 in Taylor.

Bernie Sanders endorses Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan governor’s race

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont endorsed Dr. Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan’s race for governor on Wednesday, providing a boost to the candidate in the closing weeks of the Democratic primary.

Bomb detonated at US embassy in Beijing

A 26-year-old man detonated an explosive on the street outside the US Embassy in Beijing Thursday, police said, injuring himself before he was taken away by authorities.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.