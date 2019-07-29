Local 4 News at Noon -- July 29, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Michigan State Police continue crackdown on Lodge Freeway

Michigan State Police troopers wrote more than 200 tickets and issued more than 100 verbal warnings Thursday during a crackdown on the Lodge Freeway.

Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine and storms today

We have more wet and possibly wild weather moving back in later Monday afternoon, and we will be warming quickly between now and then.

Mass shooting at California festival kills 3; suspect is dead

A gunman cut through a fence to avoid security and opened fire at Northern California's popular Gilroy Garlic Festival, killing three and wounding at least 15 before police fatally shot him as terrified people and performers ran for cover.

Trump nominates John Ratcliffe to head US intel community

President Donald Trump's nomination of John Ratcliffe to replace Dan Coats as the next Director of National Intelligence would launch a lawmaker with less than five years national experience under his belt to the pinnacle of U.S. espionage and sets the stage for what is likely to be a bruising and partisan confirmation battle.

Man sentenced for selling crack cocaine, heroin laced with fentanyl at Detroit park

A man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for selling crack cocaine and heroin laced with fentanyl at a Detroit park, officials said.

