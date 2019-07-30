Local 4 News at Noon -- July 30, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Debates in Detroit tonight: What you need to know

The eyes of the political world will be on Detroit as democratic candidates for president take the stage for two nights of debates, starting tonight.

Shooting at Mississippi Walmart leaves 2 dead, officer wounded

A shooting at a Mississippi Walmart left two people dead, an officer wounded and a community in shock.

Photos of Garlic Festival before shooting are happy -- and haunting

Families spent the day posing with giant replicas of heads of garlic, listening to music and tasting all-things garlic.

Metro Detroit weather: More rain chances today

Patchy fog after a rough Monday afternoon and evening leaving many in Metro Detroit with storm wind damage.

Stakes rising for 2020 Dems ahead of 2nd presidential debate in Detroit

Democrats gathering in Detroit for a pivotal presidential debate will have to decide, once again, how to respond to President Donald Trump while presenting their own vision for the country.

