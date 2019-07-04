Local 4 News at Noon -- July 4, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Metro Detroit weather: Afternoon storm chances this Fourth of July

The heat and humidity are not going away, which is a good thing on this holiday as highs will hit the upper 80s to low 90s and with the humidity, it will feel more like low to mid-90s.

Multiple Michigan beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

As temperatures approach 90 degrees, many are turning to Michigan's beaches to cool off. Unfortunately, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports 10 beaches in Michigan are currently closed due to high bacteria levels during the Independence Day week.

Michigan Rep. Justin Amash says he's leaving Republican party

Rep. Justin Amash, who represents Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House, wrote in a Washington Post op-ed Thursday morning that he is leaving the Republican party.

Undercover MSP car involved in multicar crash in Detroit

An undercover Michigan State Police trooper was rushed to a hospital after being involved in a three-car crash.

Neighbors rush to help rescue family from fire that killed Sterling Heights woman

When a fire ripped through a Sterling Heights home Wednesday morning, neighbors rushed to try to help.

