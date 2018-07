DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon.

4 more youth soccer players rescued from cave in Thailand

Four more boys were rescued from the cave in Thailand on Monday. Four other players and the coach remain in the cave.

14-year-old shot inside home in Pontiac

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teen boy in his home in Pontiac.

Metro Detroit weather forecast

Brandon Roux reports Monday's weather forecast.

