Local 4 News at Noon -- June 12, 2019

Former Michigan State dean found guilty of misconduct, not guilty of criminal sexual conduct

A former Michigan State dean was found guilty of misconduct in office, but was found not guilty on criminal sexual conduct charges.

GM makes announcement about $150 million investment at Flint plant

General Motors makes a big announcement Wednesday about the Flint Assembly plant.

Metro Detroit weather: Dry start, storms move in tonight

Today will be the last really nice day for a short while, so let’s enjoy a beautiful Wednesday around Metro Detroit.

Trump invokes executive privilege ahead of contempt vote

The Department of Justice informed the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday that President Donald Trump has asserted executive privilege over materials related to the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9/11 victims fund

Comedian Jon Stewart scolded Congress Tuesday for failing to ensure that a victims’ compensation fund set up after the 9/11 attacks never runs out of money.

