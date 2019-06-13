Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- June 13, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Security guards on strike at Downtown Detroit buildings

The guards are employed by Secur-America. They work at several buildings owned by Dan Gilbert. They include the First National Building, One Campus Martius, One Woodward, Chrysler House, Chase Tower, Ally Center and Federal Reserve.

Michigan congressman's PFAS bill has hearing today

The PFAS Detection Act authorizes $45 million for the U.S. Geological Survey to conduct nationwide sampling for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances and develop new advanced technologies to detect the chemicals.

Plan seeks to curb drunken behavior on 3 Michigan rivers

The plan announced Wednesday includes public service announcements, informational signs and outreach aimed at improving people’s behavior.

South Haven pier engulfed by water amid high winds, lake levels

Earlier this week, waves of up for six feet high were forecasted for Lake Michigan, along with rip currents, lakeshore flooding, dune erosion and swamped piers.

Metro Detroit weather: Scattered rain and thundershowers

We will get occasional breaks today, but an area of low pressure is moving right over us and we’ll see mainly plain rain showers moving through most of the day.

