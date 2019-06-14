Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- June 14, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Man found fatally shot near pickup truck in Eastpointe

Eastpointe police are investigating a deadly shooting early Friday morning near a senior living facility near 9 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

Port Huron High School administrator under investigation after making slave comments to students

A Port Huron High School administrator is under investigation after making comments about slavery to football players.

Brighton police still investigating motive in murder-suicide

Police in Brighton believe a mother killed her 5-year-old daughter before taking her own life in an apparent murder-suicide.

Warren mother suspected of driving drunk with two children in car

A Warren mother is accused of driving drunk with two young children in her car, according to Troy police.

Metro Detroit weather: Tracking showers for the weekend

It’s the final day of school for many of your children and the weather will cooperate for some great pictures, just hold on to the camera!

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.