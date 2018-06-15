Local 4 News at Noon -- June 15, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch part of the episode above).

I-94 closing for bridge work

There is plenty of weekend construction to be aware of.

Deadly gas station shooting

Police are searching for a man shown on surveillance video inside the gas station. He is considered a person of interest as police work to identify him.

Pence visiting Michigan today for Schuette fundraiser, tax event

Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Michigan to raise money for Bill Schuette's gubernatorial campaign and to highlight the effect of federal tax cuts on businesses and workers.

Trump pounces on Justice Department report findings

President Donald Trump on Friday used a 500-page internal watchdog report issued by the Justice Department to declare himself entirely absolved in Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Michigan State interim President John Engler releases statement after calls for him to resign

Engler is under fire after emails show he criticized lawyers who represent imprisoned sports physician Larry Nassar's assault victims.

2 people fall after roller coaster derails in Daytona Beach

The incident sent two riders plunging 34 feet to the ground and left one of the ride's cars dangling with two other people inside, the Daytona Beach Fire Department said.

